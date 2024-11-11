Region Conference to address motion of censure postponed until tomorrow

The conference of leaders of the Legislative Assembly of Madeira, scheduled for 3:30 pm this afternoon, has been postponed until 2 pm tomorrow, the newspaper has learned. The issue at hand is the motion of censure against the regional government.

However, the reason for this postponement is the fact that the four regional secretaries involved in legal proceedings want to be heard. The Committee on Rules and Mandates will also meet tomorrow morning, and Eduardo Jesus’ request for immunity is expected to be raised at that meeting. In other words, by the time of the leaders’ conference, chaired by José Manuel Rodrigues, the intention is to have the four government officials in a position to be heard in the regional Parliament. The same applies to the vice-president, José Prada.

From Jornal Madeira

