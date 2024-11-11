Madeira Concerts save 10%

Calling All Music Lovers!

Discover an exciting lineup of live performances this week on Madeira Concerts, brought to you by renowned event producers: FGQ, L-Man, MAMMA, JOVES & OBM Productions.

This week upcoming Concerts:

12th Tuesday:

– Echoes of Gypsy Jazz (5:30 PM)

– Irish Spirit Concert (9 PM)

13th Wednesday:

– CARMEN Tribute (7 PM)

– Madeira Mandolin Orchestra (9 PM)

14th Thursday:

– The Beatles In a Classical Way (5:30 PM)

– Sinatra & More! (7:30 PM)

– Funchal Guitar Quartet (9 PM)

15th Friday:

– Morning Garden Classics (11 AM)

– Rock Orchestra (6:30 PM)

– Adele Tribute (7 PM)

16th Saturday:

– Ragtime & Old American Jazz (2 PM)

– Les Miserable to Chicago (6 PM)

17th Sunday: Astor Piazzolla – Tango Tribute (6 PM)

Ticket Information:

Standard pricing: 20€ – 25€

