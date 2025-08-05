Funchal City Council launches digital platform to facilitate access to information about the Festa do Monte

Funchal City Council has launched a new digital platform dedicated exclusively to the Festa do Monte, with the aim of centralizing and facilitating access to all essential information about one of Madeira’s most traditional festivals, the culmination of which takes place next week.

The Festa do Monte Platform, available at https://arraialdomonte.funchal.pt/ , is a comprehensive digital solution that brings together various services and information through interactive maps and updated data.

Among the features available are traffic restrictions, indicating closed and restricted roads, the location of traditional stalls organized by category, and areas designated for civil protection and first aid.

The platform also includes information on waste disposal areas, the location of public restrooms and taxi ranks, as well as public transport and cable car timetables during the festive period.

Users can view the full festivities program and access notices and regulations through the same platform, centralizing all necessary information in a single location.

The tool was developed to be fully responsive, allowing consultation via both computer and mobile devices, thus ensuring that the information is accessible to all participants, regardless of the device used.

From Diário Notícias

