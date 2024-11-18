Region Union is against extending business hours during Christmas and demands closure on Sundays and public holidays

“Businesses already have long working hours, so it makes no sense to extend them, further penalizing workers who, in addition to low wages, have excessive working hours and intense work rhythms, which are very damaging to their health, well-being and family life”, states the note from the Funchal Delegation of the CESP Union.

The Portuguese Trade, Office and Services Workers’ Union (CESP) today expressed its total disagreement with the extension of working hours in the retail sector during the Christmas period.

The same union body recalls that Portugal “is one of the few countries in Europe that has deregulated working hours and it was with the pandemic that it became clear that it was possible to change and readjust working hours.” “In this sense, CESP defends and fights for commercial establishments to close on Sundays and holidays,” it adds.

The union said it will appeal to the ARCT if working hours are extended during the Christmas period, “so that compliance with the law and the CCT regarding overtime can be monitored and demanded, namely the recording of overtime, payment and the right to compensatory rest.”

