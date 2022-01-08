MADEIRA REGISTERS TODAY 1,393 NEW CASES AND 1 DEATH

Another day with more than a thousand cases of covid-19 in Madeira, totaling 1,393 this Saturday, the day that marks yet another death, the 139th since the beginning of the pandemic.

The DRS report points to 31,099 confirmed cases of covid-19 since March 2020, with 124 imported cases and 1,269 cases of local transmission.

The DRS reports – without having previously done so in a separate note – that there is 1 death to report, the region accounts, to date, a total of 139 deaths associated with covid-19″, it reads.

He also says that “there are currently over 683 recovered cases to report”, which means that the Region now counts 21,288 recovered cases.

However, the most relevant fact, in addition to death, are the 79 people who “are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (77 in Polyvalent Units and 2 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19)” and another 74 people who ” fulfill isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, with the rest remaining in their own accommodation”.

