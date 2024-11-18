Landslides partially closed the area in Curral das Freiras

The parish of Curral das Freiras was once again hit by adverse weather conditions in recent nights, with rain that worsened the instability of the slopes already weakened by the recent fires.

In the early hours of today, JM found out that there were landslides of accumulated materials in the mountains, dragging earth and stones onto several roads and into a watercourse of a small stream, this in the Chã de Cima land.

The town of Terra Chã was partially isolated from car traffic, although pedestrian access remained possible.

Clean-up and mitigation work is ongoing on the ground, with the support of local authority technicians and firefighters from the Curral das Freiras detachment. Firefighters remain prepared to evacuate residents if the situation worsens.

From Jornal Madeira

