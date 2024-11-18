More than 8 thousand lightning strikes in the last 48 hours

Of the 13,000 discharges recorded since midday on Thursday within a radius of 300 km from Madeira.

In the last few days, between midday on Thursday the 14th and midday on Monday the 18th, the lightning detection and localization network of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere (IPMA) recorded a total of 12,932 lightning strikes, with more than 8,000 of these strikes occurring in the last 48 hours. The electrical activity over the islands of Madeira and Porto Santo and around them was most intense on Saturday afternoon/evening (3,775 strikes between 12:00 on Saturday and 04:00 on Sunday), and from Sunday evening onwards (3,342 strikes after 20:00).

Preliminary records from the IPMA indicate a total of 5,357 negative lightning strikes, 5,147 intra-cloud lightning strikes and 2,428 positive lightning strikes.

From Diário Notícias

