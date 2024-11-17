TAP plane makes emergency landing at Madeira Airport

A TAP plane landed this afternoon at Madeira Airport under reinforced security measures, according to information gathered by JM.

Flight 1691, from Lisbon, where it departed at 3:30 pm, was received by police and firefighter teams, who were positioned for any eventuality.

A passenger told the newspaper that during the flight, the captain reassured the passengers, asking them to remain calm. Despite the apparatus, the landing took place without incident. However, the passengers still remained on board after landing.

The reasons that led to the mobilization of additional security resources have not yet been clarified.

