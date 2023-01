One of the first big festivals of the year starts on the 12th January in Santa Cruz.

Evenings the city will be filled with those enjoying this first religious festival, and putting an end to the Christmas festivities, with the day of Santo Amaro on the 15th, known as the day you sweep the cupboards, and get rid of the rest of the Christmas goodies and drinks.

Each night there will be entertainment on stage, with a fireworks display on the eve 14th. (well it’s at midnight so the 15th)

Like this: Like Loading...