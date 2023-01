Albuquerque avoided commenting on the controversial possibility.

Although he admits that promoting another nation’s candidacy is “anti-patriotic”, the president of the Regional Government skimmed off the questions about the news advanced yesterday to (try) to avoid getting involved in the controversy.

“I can’t talk about it because I don’t know anything about football,” he explained.

But candidacies understand?, we insist. The question went unanswered.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...