Thanks to Stewart Walford for these photos and story.

Walking the trail of the “borracheiros”. A bunch of guys from Ontario and I retraced the trail dating from the 1800s that was used by borracheiros to transport wine in pigskins. We started off in Portela, above the morning clouds, and followed the old Caminho Municipal trail. It was slippery and wet but the smell of eucalyptus was everywhere. We zigzagged down and eventually reached the strung out village of Cruz da Garda, crossed over a bridge and walked along the seaside promenade into the village of Porto da Cruz.