ARM denies responsibility for garbage removal in Estreito

Madeira Water and Waste (ARM) today denied having any responsibility in the case of rubbish abandoned on the verge of Rua António Prócoro Macedo Júnior, in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the pile of waste, which has not been collected for a month, has led to complaints from residents in the neighborhood.

Residents complain about garbage on the roadside that hasn’t been collected for a month Residents living next to this pile of rubbish in the photos, on Rua António Prócoro Macedo Júnior, in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, are desperate for it to be removed.

“Regarding the pile of ‘rubbish’ on the verge of Rua António Prócoro Macedo Júnior, in Estreito de Câmara de Lobos, Águas e Resíduos da Madeira (ARM) clarifies that this situation constitutes a problem of waste being abandoned on public roads, and that its removal is not the responsibility of this company”, can be read in the brief statement sent to the editorial offices this afternoon.

In the same note, ARM also says it regrets “this type of behavior” and appeals to the population “to properly deposit their waste in the public containers located in the vicinity of the site”, referring to the location marked on the following map.

The statement does not, however, explain who is responsible for removing the waste in question.

From Diário Notícias