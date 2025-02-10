Scare on Toboggan

A team from the Monte toboggans suffered an incident this Monday during a descent on the Caminho do Monte. Despite the spectacular nature of the video sent to JM, fortunately there are no injuries jhst the fright.

Neither the professional staff nor the customers suffered any physical after-effects, apart from the emotion and fear experienced at that time. According to JM, the slippery floor due to the rain caused the incident, causing one of the team members to fall.

The basket car ended up “zigzagging”, but there were no major problems.

According to Armando Vieira, president of the Association, “everything is fine with the staff and the tourists, no one was hurt”. Today, the service is very busy due to the arrival of around 14 thousand tourists on board cruise ships in Funchal.

Like this: Like Loading...