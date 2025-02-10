Helicopter rescues tourist who fell at Cais do Sardinha

A 46-year-old tourist fell a few moments ago on Vereda da Ponta de São Lourenço, in Caniçal, in an area that is closed off near the house, in Cais do Sardinha.

Six members of the Machico Municipal Fire Department were mobilised to the scene, and a team from Sanas-Madeira was sent by sea. However, it was not possible to rescue her by sea, so the helicopter from the Regional Civil Protection Service was called in.

The Japanese tourist has a suspected broken leg and is now being treated by firefighters.

This is the first rescue by the Civil Protection helicopter at Cais do Sardinha.

Given that the citizen was in a prohibited area, this should be the first ransom paid.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the law stipulates the payment of a fee of 753.25 euros for activating the helicopter. Added to this base amount is the cost of the recovery/rescue personnel, in the order of 105 euros for each person (generally two are required). The flight time also weighs on the bill, as 7.50 euros are charged for each minute.

From Diário Notícias

