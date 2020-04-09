At 1412 meters of altitude, two elements of the Special Police Unit control the entrances and exits in two municipalities.

Poiso, a usual place for tourists and locals to stop, is completely deserted, only the police remain 24 hours in this post, which separates the municipalities of Santana and Funchal.

Here too, drivers are inspected, which proves the enormous capacity of this operation. Operation Easter at home carried out by the PSP to comply with the stipulated by the State of Emergency did not leave anything to chance, in an operation that, for now, did not leave the least detail on the ground, since effectively all entries and exits of the 10 counties are inspected by PSP and GNR.

From JM