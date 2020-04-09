SESARAM is proceeding to install habitable prefabricated units in the emergency area of ​​Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça.

This temporary care facility, which will be ready in the coming days, will serve to accommodate patients who, due to the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, need to be screened beforehand.

The wait for a result of analysis of the disease can take a few hours, so SESARAM decided to increase the capacity of the emergency service, thus allowing the creation of a waiting area.

The assembled structure allows direct access (without going outside) between the emergency room and the new area.

This measure is intended to protect users and professionals, in addition to the necessary comfort given to patients.

From JM