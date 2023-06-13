Accident on closed route takes firefighters back to Pico do Areeiro

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters mountain rescue team is currently on the footpath of Pico do Areeiro, a classified pedestrian trail that remains closed after the passage of the Óscar depression through Madeira, to help a 74-year-old hiker, of foreign nationality , who suffered an accident while walking that trail that allows you to reach Pico Ruivo.

As the DIÁRIO was able to find out from the ‘Volunteers Madeirenses’, the corporation was on site with two vehicles, one of which is an ambulance, and four elements. The victim has a suspected fracture of a lower limb and will be referred to Hospital Dr. Nelio Mendonca.

This is the second accident that has occurred in the space of four days on that route, which has been closed since last Monday, due to the bad weather that hit the Region at the beginning of last week.

Despite all the signage in the place, realizing that the route is closed, there are many tourists who venture to walk that trail, even if they are subject to possible fines, in accordance with the legislation in force.

