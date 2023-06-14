FOUR THOUSAND STUDENTS PRODUCED POP ART PIECES FOR THE ARTS WEEK

This year’s edition of the Regional Arts Week is alluding to Pop Art, the artistic movement born in the 1950s in the United Kingdom and which had the North American Andy Warhol as one of its greatest exponents.

The approximately four thousand students involved in the numerous pieces displayed on the central plaque were faithful to the identity characteristics of the movement, marked by strong colors and the reproduction of themes alluding to consumption, advertising and the American way of life.

The projects on display in the open air cover all schools in the Region, from primary to secondary education, including centers for occupational activities.

The 12th edition of this event, which runs until the 18th of June, “involves 110 schools, around 4,000 students and 120 teachers”, said Ricardo Lapa, coordinator of Plastic Expression at the Directorate of Services and Artistic Education, today, during the visit that the President of the Regional Government made to the exhibition.

From Jornal Madeira

