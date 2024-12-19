Is it normal for the sand in Porto Santo to disappear in winter and return in summer?

The fact that Porto Santo beach is covered in rocks has left many visitors and residents disappointed. As DIÁRIO reported in today’s printed edition, the sand of the ‘golden island’ has given way to a lot of pebbles, ‘stealing’ the beauty of this beach at the beginning of winter.
The news has already received over 150 comments, some of which express concern about what happened. However, some say that this is a phenomenon that happens every year in winter, but in summer the sand returns. Is that really the case?
João Baptista, a researcher at the University of Aveiro, explains that “the hydrodynamic system of Porto Santo beach is an extremely strong system with sudden changes depending on adverse weather conditions”.
Technical and scientific studies carried out over the last three and a half decades in the eastern sector of the beach, between the Penedo area and the mouth of Ribeira do Tanque, over an approximate distance of two kilometres, show that in the autumn/winter period the beach enters a phase of “slimming”, that is, it has less sand.