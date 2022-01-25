Madeira surpasses the peak of the second wave

The peak of the second wave of covia-19 in the Region shows signs of coming to an end. Incidence, average new cases and falling growth rate make room for the end of weekly testing.

In schools, isolation progresses only to those who test positive, more than eight thousand students have already gone home this month, due to the disease.

Hospital cases stay stable with hardly any change, and all those that have died have had underlying health issues, so in fact in Madeira I don’t think a single person has died from Covid alone, which seems to be the case in all countries.

In the video below an expert Dr John Campbell goes through the numbers for the UK, and it shoemws that only around 17,000 died of covid, instead of the 154,000 reported.

