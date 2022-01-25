Madeira surpasses the peak of the second wave

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The peak of the second wave of covia-19 in the Region shows signs of coming to an end. Incidence, average new cases and falling growth rate make room for the end of weekly testing.

In schools, isolation progresses only to those who test positive, more than eight thousand students have already gone home this month, due to the disease.

Hospital cases stay stable with hardly any change, and all those that have died have had underlying health issues, so in fact in Madeira I don’t think a single person has died from Covid alone, which seems to be the case in all countries.

In the video below an expert Dr John Campbell goes through the numbers for the UK, and it shoemws that only around 17,000 died of covid, instead of the 154,000 reported.

 

Previous ArticleIsolation only for positive students in effect from tomorrow
Next ArticlePico do Areeiro recorded the coldest temperature this year this night (-0.2 ºC)
Tobi Hughes

3 Responses

  2. There is the general misconception that having a comorbidity means those people are doomed anyway, If am 55 and have diabetes and the average life expectancy for someone with my condition is 75, then if get Covid and die, Covid was the root cause of my death because it precipitated it compared to the average life expectancy for someone with my condition.

    If I am 75 and have a heart condition and the doctor says my life expectancy is another 5 year tops, and then I get Covid and die, then it was Covid the root cause of my death.

    Don´t treat “comorbidities” as people attached to a bed that will die tomorrow anyway. There are are lots of “comorbidity” people that attend this blog every day, that go to town everyday, that attend your restaurant, and that are not expecting to die tomorrow because they caught a “harmless” virus.

    Reply

    1. Thank you Antonio – you just saved me a lot of typing!
      Also, most A&E departments in UK are overflowing with patients and have ambulances queuing to get people in.
      The risk of dying from covid is now much lower (due to vaccinations and treatments) but we still owe it to our communities to try not to get sick. We may need medical help and so add to the problems for the health service and other patients. The risks of long covid are not yet understood, especially for children. In Uk about 150 children have died of Covid – and yes, some also had co-morbidities like asthma, but they didn’t need to die.
      I’m really pleased to see the numbers of new cases falling here and in UK, but I think UK is reckless removing all mitigations, even masks on public transport and in schools.

      Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: