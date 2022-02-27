Selfie Sunday

Selfie SundayTobi Hughes·27th February 2022Madeira NewsSelfie Sunday Thanks to Susan Turner for this selfie taken at Avista Restaurant in Funchal. Send your selfies to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com for future posts. 🙏🙏🙏 Canbe from anywhere in the world. 😊 Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related