Selfie Sunday

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira NewsSelfie Sunday

Thanks to Susan Turner for this selfie taken at Avista Restaurant in Funchal.

Send your selfies to madeiraislandnews@gmail.com for future posts. 🙏🙏🙏 Canbe from anywhere in the world. 😊

