The Public Notary of Funchal, in charge of

Susana Lopes Teixeira, at Rua da Queimada

de Baixo, 4, offers its services free of charge

to all Ukrainian citizens who want to bring

their family members to Portugal and need

authorizations to do so.

email: notaria.slt@mail.telepac.pt

From Funchal News

Like this: Like Loading...