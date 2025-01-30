Nauseating smell in Faial prompts firefighters to search the area

A nauseating smell that was detected this Thursday in the parish of Faial, in the Fajã Grande area, caused strangeness.

The Santana Volunteer Firefighters, the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters Mountain Rescue Team, the Public Security Police and the Forestry Police have already been mobilized to the site and will begin the search to see if they find anything.

Drones will also be used by the Regional Civil Protection Service.

At the moment there is still no confirmation that it could be a corpse, although this hypothesis is on the table.

