The total number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Madeira remained at 50, as was revealed a few moments ago at the pandemic autalization conference.

As revealed by the regional secretary of Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, who stressed that many tests were carried out.

The two patients infected by Covid-19 who are admitted to the Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça maintain their state of health.

One is in intensive care and the other in the general inpatient unit dedicated to Covid-19. The remaining patients are in isolation at home and 13 are in a hotel.

771 Covid-19 screening tests were carried out in the Region.

530 people tested at Nélio Mendonça hospital and 225 tested at hotels in the Region.