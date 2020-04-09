In the 35 nursing homes in Madeira, which host 1,381 users, no case of infection with covid-19 has been registered so far, the secretary for Inclusion and Citizenship told Lusa.

Augusta Aguiar said that the region has five homes managed by Madeira Social Security (ISSM) and another 30 private establishments or under the responsibility of private institutions of social solidarity.

In his opinion, the fact that, so far, there were no infections in these institutions, contributed by the fact that “the Regional Government, since the first hour, has dedicated full attention to the elderly population living there, due to their special vulnerability in the current context of the pandemic”.

