Seven hundred motorists have been picked up by the Public Security Police (PSP) since the start of Operation ‘Easter at Home’, which started at 00:00 on Thursday. The figures were advanced this evening by RTP-Madeira.

In addition, 18 thousand vehicles were inspected at the 40 checkpoints established throughout the island, in the connections between the municipalities.

From Jornal Madeira

In this operation, there was also a motorist who, reversed down the highway, apparently to escape the control of the PSP. The authorities have already identified and fined the citizen.