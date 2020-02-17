The organic sugarcane honey from Fábrica do Ribeiro Sêco de V. Melim, Lda, has just been awarded in the category ‘Flavor of the Year 2019’.

Produced exclusively by this factory located in Funchal, the idea is to offer a product that is more sustainable for the environment and healthier for its consumers.

According to the officials of V. Melim, Lda, the sugar cane used in this process comes from organic farming, where cultivation methods were used that preserve the soil, the environment and biodiversity. The sugarcane cultivation and honey production processes are “controlled and certified by an independent entity, which attests to the valorisation of good environmental practices throughout the production process”, says the company note.

With a “unique and unmistakable” flavor, organic cane honey is a 100% natural product, with no additives, dyes or preservatives, which is extracted from the organic sugar cane juice – guarapa, through mills and then proceeding to filtration and cooking, which guarantee the rigor of the product improvement process.

In addition to being used in the manufacture of sugar cane cake (Bolo do Mel) and bread, it is a “healthy alternative to refined sugar, ideal as a substitute in different sweets, to sweeten yogurt, coffee, or even to be used in bread, cereals, fruit, barbecue and sonhos and french toast. Yams and sweet potatoes, baked in the oven are also great with the honey, and emphasizing that in nutritional terms, honey is considered an energetic food, being in sport a great substitute for maltodextrins, and rich in minerals and vitamins, especially copper, magnesium and iron.