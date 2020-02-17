The Funchal Ecological Park promotes, on the 22nd of this month, a pedestrian path between Pico do Areeiro and Ribeira das Cales. The objective is to make this space known.? Interested parties must register by the 19th by using their own form. Participation is free and includes transport by bus from the center of Funchal.

I found these details on their Facebook page.

No próximo dia 22 de Fevereiro, junte-se a nós e venha conhecer o Parque Ecológico do Funchal num Percurso Pedestre entre o Pico do Areeiro e a Ribeira das Cales.

As inscrições deverão ser feitas até 4ª feira, dia 19, através do seguinte formulário https://forms.gle/zW6ohkLeudbxXjR16