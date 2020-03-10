The work to expand the hydroelectric plant in Calheta with an overall cost of 68 million euros (45 of which from the Cohesion Fund) is in the final stretch. There are no opening dates, but, at the moment, it has a financial realization of around 90%, with the necessary components for production (reservoir, forced pipeline and hydroelectric power station) being practically completed. The forced pipeline and hydroelectric power station have already been tested.

Despite those who denounce lack of water and death of trout, Pedro Calado talks about benefits at various levels.