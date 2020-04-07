The total of Covid-19 positive cases in the Region was updated today to 49, after the announcement of yet another new case imported from the United Kingdom.

This is a young man aged between 10 and 19 years old, residing in the municipality of Santa Cruz (see information by municipality in the photo above).

IASÁUDE has already made available the updated Epidemiological Situation Report in the Region (until 16:30 this Tuesday).

Check out the most relevant variations [+/-] recorded in the last 24 hours below:

1 Total cases recovered [unchanged] 365 Total suspected cases (since 29 February 2020) [+36] 49 Total confirmed cases (since February 29, 2020, including active and recovered) [+1] 305 Total unconfirmed cases [+28] 11 Awaiting laboratory results [+7] 518 Contacts on active surveillance [-32] 246 Passive surveillance contacts [+14]

Origin of imported cases (29) [+1]

Netherlands (5); United Arab Emirates (3); United Kingdom (4); Spain (1); France (1); Portugal [Lisbon and Tagus Valley Region] (7), Portugal [North Region] (1); Switzerland (1); Brazil (2); United Arab Emirates / Spain / Portugal [North Region] (2); Australia / United Kingdom (1); United States (1).

Local transmission cases (20) [unchanged]