At a time when hotels in Madeira, and all over the world, were forced to close, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pestana Group, made a point of sending a message of hope and thanks, especially to its employees, but also for customers.

“The words are not ours, they are the words that best know your professionalism and dedication. To all the Pestana Hotel Group family, and especially to those who are in the operation, a sincere Thank you”, reads the message that accompanies the published video today on the hotel group’s YouTube channel.