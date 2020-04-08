Hi All.

How is everyone doing? The weather is still a bit grey and mixed here which is good. Let’s hope the lockdown will be over before the better weather gets here.

A huge worry for everyone on the island as to when we will get tourists back to the island. We could well be out and about soon round Madeira, but unlikely tourists will come anytime soon, and anyone still coming to the island needs to do the quarantine, and this could go on for months, even after flights start flying again, as we don’t want to risk getting new cases to the island after all we have done to avoid this.

I fear we may have another two weeks lockdown, which we will know early next week, but how much longer can this go on for?

So let’s hope this all ends sooner than we expect, and try to keep smiling over these difficult times.