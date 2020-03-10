Dolores Aveiro was transferred yesterday, Monday, from Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça, to a private hospital, where she continues to be monitored after having suffered a stroke a week ago.

According to the Correio da Manhã news, Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother was transferred at the end of yesterday, Monday, to a private hospital. He adds that Dolores’ daughter, Elma Aveiro, who is celebrating her 47th birthday this Tuesday, entered the hospital at 12:40 pm.

According to DIÁRIO, the health unit where the matriarch of the Aveiro clan is now hospitalized is the Madeira Private Hospital, located in São Martinho, Funchal, a modern hospital unit opened less than a year ago and which has some of the doctors from SESARAM (Madeira Health Service).