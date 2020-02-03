Porto Santo Line denied any constraints in the sale of tickets to residents of ‘Ilha Dourada’, during the period when the ship Lobo Marinho is stopped for maintenance.

This guaranteed JM Rui Albuquerque Gouveia, executive director of Porto Santo Line, when confronted with complaints reported to Jornal Madeira about difficulties in accessing tickets by Porto-santenses

Luís Bettencourt is one of those cases and he showed us his dissatisfaction with having to buy a ticket at a regular price to travel to Madeira, since he was denied the resident fare because he did not have a return date.

In the same way, he assured us that it is a recurring situation to advance you and your family, who will have to pay the ticket in full, as they have already exhausted the €50 air travel planned for residents.

Criticisms to which Rui Albuquerque Gouveia, executive director of Porto Santo Line, responded with the guarantee that it is possible to buy tickets in one direction.

On the other hand, he added that residents of Porto Santo have the possibility to book round trips, and after changing dates according to their needs, without any added costs.

He also recalled that this is the third consecutive year in which they provide air travel for residents in Porto Santo, although they are not obliged to do so, and that the rules they have defined “are not new”.

“The number of trips that we have made available, 50, has been sufficient for the demand”, said the responsible.

Recalling that on the 14th they resume normal connections with the ‘Lobo Marinho’, he expressed the entire availability of Porto Santo Line to answer all doubts and complaints, at the counters they have available.