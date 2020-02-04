What a warm night… Friends have told me on thd far west side its been a very windy night and has kept them awake most the night.

The Regional Civil Protection Service recently updated the situation of the fires that occurred throughout the island.

At the moment, the only active fire is in Lombada Velha, in the parish of Ponta do Pargo.

According to the SRPC, the area of operations has 25 operational and 11 land resources from two fire brigades, as well as members of the Forest Police corps.

Forest fire-fighting teams will remain on the ground to carry out active surveillance actions.

I believe there is another fire now in Tabua area also, but have not had this confirmed yet.

Stunning sunrise this morning on the East, and no wind at all in Caniço de Baixo.

First sunrise photo from Andy and Tina Free and the other two taken from my balcony.