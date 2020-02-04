Log In Register
Another very warm day ahead, with strong winds in the highlands.

Periods of very cloudy sky with high clouds and light to moderate wind (10 to 30 km / h) predominating from the southeast, blowing strongly (35 to 50 km / h) in the highlands, with gusts up to 80 km / h until late morning . This is the forecast of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere.

In Funchal, a little cloudy or clear sky and generally weak wind (less than 20 km / h) predominating in the southeast.

As for the state of the sea, on the North Coast, northwest waves of 1 to 1.5 meters. On the South Coast, 1 meter southwest waves.

The sea water temperature will be 19ºC.

Funchal will have a maximum temperature of 25ºC and a minimum of 20ºC. In Porto Santo, the maximum will reach 21ºC and the minimum will be 17ºC.