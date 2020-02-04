Another very warm day ahead, with strong winds in the highlands.

Periods of very cloudy sky with high clouds and light to moderate wind (10 to 30 km / h) predominating from the southeast, blowing strongly (35 to 50 km / h) in the highlands, with gusts up to 80 km / h until late morning . This is the forecast of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere.

In Funchal, a little cloudy or clear sky and generally weak wind (less than 20 km / h) predominating in the southeast.

As for the state of the sea, on the North Coast, northwest waves of 1 to 1.5 meters. On the South Coast, 1 meter southwest waves.

The sea water temperature will be 19ºC.

Funchal will have a maximum temperature of 25ºC and a minimum of 20ºC. In Porto Santo, the maximum will reach 21ºC and the minimum will be 17ºC.