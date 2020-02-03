If everyone reading my blog can sign this petition it would be a great help, and stop this bloody government from destroying the island unnecessarily.

A new online petition is underway against the paving of the road that links Ginjas, in São Vicente, to Estanquinhos, in Paul da Serra.

The initiative came from Jeff de Gouveia, a businessman linked to nature tourism and who says he cannot “sit around waiting for our Government to pave another road in our Laurissilva forest, a World Heritage Site”.

In the text accompanying the petition, Jeff speaks of the approval, by the Regional Government, of paving 10 km of road inside a unique forest, which since 1999 has been considered a World Natural Heritage Site by UNESCO.

The petitioner says that this intervention will promote the spread of invasive species, being seen as a threat to the survival of Laurissilva.

The ongoing collection of signatures aims to bring an action to UNESCO, so that the intention to pave the road to Ginjas goes ahead.

In just over a couple of hours, the petition, which is available on the AVAAZ website, already has close to 250 signatures