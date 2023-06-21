Funchal city center already ‘lives’ São João

The ‘Altars de São João’ are already on the street, an initiative of the Municipality of Funchal, in partnership with the Parish Council of Sé and some private companies, including DIÁRIO and TSF-Madeira radio, which seeks to boost different points of the downtown, from today until next Saturday.

In addition to the usual animation in the streets surrounding Praça do Carmo, this year, for the first time, the parade of popular solidarity marches took place on Rua Dr. Fernão de Ornelas, which gained the appearance of a ‘marchódromo’ to receive more than three hundred participants, integrating the respective marches of five community groups.

On the occasion of the parade, Pedro Calado noted that the involvement of the younger population was one of the objectives that guided the preparation of the marches.

The ‘Altars of São João’ are the result of an investment by the CMF in the order of 47 thousand euros, as highlighted by the mayor, this afternoon, at the official opening of the initiative that aims to “stimulate” the local economy.

