Indian Palace will be offering TakeAway deliveries to Ponto do Sol (BP Garage), Calheta (Petrol Station at main roundabout) and Canico (Cristo Rei) Thursday 16th April.

Menu choices here https://tinyurl.com/ue4fx4r. Email orders to James O’Sullivan [email protected] or WhatsApp to +351 968 640 213.

I ordered one just over a week ago and was great, and will be doing it again this week.