UKRAINE: DOZENS OF PEOPLE ON VIGIL FOR PEACE NEXT TO THE CATHEDRAL OF FUNCHAL

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Dozens of people gathered at the end of this afternoon next to the Cathedral of Funchal in a vigil for support and peace following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Check out the images captured by photojournalist Joana Sousa.

From Jornal Madeira

