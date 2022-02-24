UKRAINE: DOZENS OF PEOPLE ON VIGIL FOR PEACE NEXT TO THE CATHEDRAL OF FUNCHAL

UKRAINE: DOZENS OF PEOPLE ON VIGIL FOR PEACE NEXT TO THE CATHEDRAL OF FUNCHALTobi Hughes·24th February 2022Madeira News Dozens of people gathered at the end of this afternoon next to the Cathedral of Funchal in a vigil for support and peace following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Check out the images captured by photojournalist Joana Sousa. From Jornal Madeira Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related