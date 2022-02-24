Putin is “a mad and rabid paranoid”

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Sveta Azernikova, Russian citizen residing in Madeira expresses hatred for President Putin.

Although it was no surprise that she received the news of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, still Sveta Azernikova, a Russian citizen residing in Madeira, received in shock the confirmation that the war had broken out. She does not therefore hide the shame she feels for her country nor the hatred she ‘nurts’ for President Putin.

“Surprised, no, but with horror, in shock, with shame for my country and my people, and with hatred for President Putin”, he expressed this afternoon to the DIÁRIO. Also “in pain and fear for my friends and family in Ukraine”, said the Russian citizen, who is also the president of ART.M (Madeira Cultural and Artistic Association).

About what might happen, she doesn’t know. “I am not an analyst”, but confesses that “until recently I was optimistic and believed in justice”. Values ​​that are now called into question by “stupid power and the propaganda of fear and hate” in the face of what he considers to be Putin’s desire “to remain in history as a tough politician. For Putin, life is worthless. He killed, killed Russians, now he’s killing Ukrainians. There is no law for him”, he laments.

He fears, therefore, for the consequences that this war may have. “What can a mad, rabid paranoid do? He is not ready to stop”, concludes the angry Sveta Azernikova. As a sign of solidarity with Ukraine, she placed the country’s flag in her profile picture on her personal page on the social network Facebook and posted ‘Russia shame’ on a red background.

From Diário Notícias

Previous ArticleVEREDA DA ENCUMEADA CLOSED DUE TO A LANDSLIDE
Next ArticleUKRAINE: DOZENS OF PEOPLE ON VIGIL FOR PEACE NEXT TO THE CATHEDRAL OF FUNCHAL
Tobi Hughes

16 Responses

    1. Some former Eastern European states had been under the Russian heel for centuries(Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and a large chunk of Poland) others were under the communist Russian heel since 1945. After the disaster of Chernobyl the USSR collapsed and bit by bit those states chose to live under the freedom of democracy. The West never forced them to do do, they did so of their own free will. Since the early 1990’s these states have rebuilt their economies, cleaned up much of the pollution of their rivers and countryside(from Soviet factories).

      Putin wants to regain much of tgese territories. His problem is that many have sought the safety of NATO and he can’t touch them or it will be all out war potentially nuclear.

      Meanwhile whilst all this is going on China could well move in on Taiwan.

      Reply

      1. Should we intervene in Palestine? Are they third class citizens? The west brought democracies to countries like Afghanistan, Iraq and to African countries with the Arab revolution in Egypt, Líbia and Síria. Wait we took their gold and oil…

        Reply

      1. So, are you saying Poland was not carved up by the Prussians, Hapsburg empire and Russia until 1918? Are you saying Eastern Poland was not absorbed by Russia and parts of Germany were added to Poland in1945? The Poles suffered at the hands of Russia for centuries and now enjoy their freedom.

        Is this not true? Btw, I have studied history.

        Reply

        1. I’m sure Monika was replying Aaron’s comment, who might just be a Russian troll. We will see many comments like that as Putin has also the army of trolls.

          Reply

        2. Maurice. Absolutely. You are 100% correct. As Isabela pointed out, I was replying to Aaron’s comment, not yours. I am Polish. I lived in Poland for 22 years of my life.

          Reply

    3. NATO does not threaten Russia. It has no interest in invading it’s territory. Putin has been brooding about the loss of Ukraine and the former USSR for years. It was always going to happen

      Meanwhile, what a brave lady for speaking up. Already Putin’s opponents, demonstrators, are being arrested in Moscow, accused of ‘treason’.

      Reply

      1. Robert279 – What a dumb comment. America/NATO does threaten Russia. It wants regime change so it can rape Russian assets like it rapes the rest of the world. Of course that doesn’t help the poor Russians – instead of billionaire oligarchs there would be billionaire Americans. America, the richest country in the world where 98% of the wealth is owned by 2% and 44% of the population live on handouts, don’t get medical treatment and have no social safety net. And as for traitors in Moscow – what about those who are in prison in America for revealing the torture and war crimes committed by American forces around the world. There is no more freedom in America than there is in Russia.

        Reply

    4. They are a defensive organisation…dipstick look at your history….Putin wants to join the USA and China as the big boy in the bloc…if the Russian people had freedom of speach
      And didn’t in put Putin opposition in jail…then they would choose democracy….Putin is the new Hitler / Stalin of the world … hopefully he won’t be around long

      Reply

  2. She is right. By the way, I don’t know why the translation is appearing as “He said”, “he did” and so on. Sveta is a “she”.

    Reply

  3. … Well said Sveta 👍 real people are more important than one Paranoid ego maniac, it’s such a crazy world that can have One Lunatic make such dangerous decisions that can effect millions of normal people’s normal lives ….

    Reply

  4. This has nothing to do with the west. Old territorial conflicts exist in this region that have been simmering for decades. Let them sort it out on their own terms. This is what the west is saying in effect by on the one hand wringing it’s hands and playing as outraged supporters of Ukraine but emphasising on the other that no western troops will in fact ever come to their aid.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2021 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy
%d bloggers like this: