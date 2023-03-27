Madeira NOW – Order your copy now.

The new edition of Madeira NOW will be available for dispatch from April 5th. 136 pages packed with useful information and 286 Restaurants & Tour Operators offering discounts ranging from 10% – 25%. You can preview and order the book at https://www.madeiranow.org/#Preview.

One of the best guides for the island, and if you have Facebook join their restaurant and dining page on the link below where places to eat with discount will be added everyday.

Madeira NOW Restaurant and Dining

You will even find a great restaurant in Caniço de Baixo in the book offering a discount on our already great prices. 😊😋😊😋😊😋

