Government guarantees that it will define usage limits for the most popular walking routes

To little to late, the island is ruined, and those visiting are being mislead.

Below from RTP Madeira

Limits that will be established after the completion of a study being carried out by the University of Madeira.

The president of the Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation says that there are still no dates for the implementation of these limits, but he guarantees Antena 1 that the fines for those who do not have a ticket will be increased in relation to those currently applied to tourists who take routes that are closed.

Fines ranging from 250 to 2500 euros.

Manuel Filipe admits that there are problems with routes at peaks with greater affluence, but he assures that, as soon as the limits are defined, there will be greater monitoring and points out that there will soon be 40 more forest rangers.

Forty forest rangers who will join the 67 already in existence.

The Institute of Forests and Nature Conservation guarantees that nature wardens – who currently number 42 – will also be involved in inspections as soon as the daily usage limits for the most popular walking trails in the Region are defined.

