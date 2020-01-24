The Funchal City Council is developing the ‘Cyclical Mobility Plan’ for the municipality, which aims to promote this type of mobility with a view to reducing individual motorized transport.

In this context, the municipality invites the entire population to participate in completing the survey through the following link: https://bit.ly/2tIZGhv.

The survey being carried out for all users and potential bicycle users in Funchal and which takes place until the end of next February, in order to better understand the habits, advantages found or main problems and challenges in the use of bicycles in the day-to-day of the municipality.