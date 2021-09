Pedro Calado made the victory speech at the campaign headquarters, after having followed the results at the party headquarters. The candidate of the PSD/CDS coalition, the future mayor of Funchal, guaranteed that, starting tomorrow, he will govern “for all Funchal residents”, those who voted for him and those who didn’t.

Calado guaranteed that he will treat the parish council that was not won by the PSD/CDS, Santa Maria Maior, in the same way as the other nine.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...