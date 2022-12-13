OLDEST BOTTLE OF MADEIRA WINE (1679) SHOULD COME TO THE REGION

Élvio Sousa urged the Regional Government, through Eduardo Jesus, to proceed with the purchase of what he claims is the oldest bottle of Madeira Wine.

The parliamentary leader of the JPP said that the unique specimen is “in a museum in England”, referencing that it is “the oldest sealed bottle of Madeira Wine ever, dating from 1679”, noting that “it is at the disposal of the Region and it is a question just to reach an agreement”, having no doubt that “it would be a very interesting acquisition for Madeira”.

In the answers to the questions that included the one given by Élvio Jesus, the regional secretary for Tourism and Culture made no mention of this potential acquisition, in the form of a suggestion by the JPP.

