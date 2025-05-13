Madeiran band NAPA has already shone on the Eurovision stage with ‘Deslocado’

The Madeiran band NAPA has already represented Portugal in the first semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025, which takes place in Basel, Switzerland. The group performed the song ‘Deslocado’, the seventh to be heard in the show’s lineup.

The performance took place in front of an enthusiastic audience, who followed the Portuguese performance with attention and anticipation. ‘Deslocado’, the song, with lyrics in Portuguese, which addresses the theme of longing and the desire to return home, was received with applause and positive reactions among the audience present.

It is worth noting that, in addition to the band members wearing clothes made from Madeira Embroidery, by Bordal, the scenery also featured references to the island of Madeira.

