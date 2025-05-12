“Wild” camping tourism continues at Miradouro do Guindaste

Tourism professionals are warning about the growing practice of “car camping” in iconic locations on the island, compromising the quality of tourism and Madeira’s reputation. The mayor of Santana, Dinarte Fernandes, told JM that this is clearly “an undue occupation of public space” and that the PSP is aware of the situation. According to what he revealed to the newspaper, the PSP should take action in these cases.

Not even a week has passed since JM reported the presence of vehicles adapted for camping at Miradouro do Guindaste and new images are already circulating on social media showing the worsening of the situation.

In the same place, a “room” has now been improvised for overnight stays and even a “yard” where clothes can be dried in the open air. This morning, a group of tourists were surprised to witness a scene that, unfortunately, has become a recurring occurrence at that viewpoint.

These images below are causing outrage on social media.

While dozens of visitors got off a bus to enjoy the view and make use of the space’s infrastructure, a family woke up peacefully and began their routines as if they were at a campsite – cooking, washing and hanging out clothes included.

The complaint came from professionals in the tourism sector, namely guide-interpreters, who expressed concern about the negative impact that this type of informal tourism is having on Madeira’s image.

These professionals warn of the growing trivialization of behaviors that disrespect public spaces and distort the tourist experience that the region has always sought to offer: organized, sustainable and of quality.

The images released are clear proof of what has been reported, when the transformation of emblematic places on the island becomes improvised camps, without any control or respect for basic standards of civility and hygiene.

