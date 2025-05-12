“Wild” camping tourism continues at Miradouro do Guindaste

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

Tourism professionals are warning about the growing practice of “car camping” in iconic locations on the island, compromising the quality of tourism and Madeira’s reputation. The mayor of Santana, Dinarte Fernandes, told JM that this is clearly “an undue occupation of public space” and that the PSP is aware of the situation. According to what he revealed to the newspaper, the PSP should take action in these cases.

Not even a week has passed since JM reported the presence of vehicles adapted for camping at Miradouro do Guindaste and new images are already circulating on social media showing the worsening of the situation.

In the same place, a “room” has now been improvised for overnight stays and even a “yard” where clothes can be dried in the open air. This morning, a group of tourists were surprised to witness a scene that, unfortunately, has become a recurring occurrence at that viewpoint.

These images below are causing outrage on social media.

While dozens of visitors got off a bus to enjoy the view and make use of the space’s infrastructure, a family woke up peacefully and began their routines as if they were at a campsite – cooking, washing and hanging out clothes included.

The complaint came from professionals in the tourism sector, namely guide-interpreters, who expressed concern about the negative impact that this type of informal tourism is having on Madeira’s image.

These professionals warn of the growing trivialization of behaviors that disrespect public spaces and distort the tourist experience that the region has always sought to offer: organized, sustainable and of quality.

The images released are clear proof of what has been reported, when the transformation of emblematic places on the island becomes improvised camps, without any control or respect for basic standards of civility and hygiene.

From Jornal Madeira

Tobi Hughes

  1. Madeira needs to make wild camping illegal like it is in Spain and Portugal. But provide sufficient demarcated areas for camper van. The “tourist tax” can easily pay for these new amenities required.

  2. Lack of infrastructure, lack of space. What shall this little island (741km2) accomodate for? Surely not
    toothbrush and toilet at the roadsides.
    And for all who are asking (but they do not obviously) wild camping is NOT allowed on Madeira.

  3. You call the tourists and here there are. It is sad to see how Madeira Tourism is getting greedy. IMHO the problem is not the „illegal“ camping. It is that nobody is taking care of the tourism and its unpleasant sides and everybody is calling for the PSP. Business comes always first.

  4. I’m afraid Madeira will be unrecognisable in a couple of years. It had the reputation that only rich elderly people holidayed here. It was in fact a charming delightful holiday destination and treated with great respect.

    It’s turned full circle now! Madeira is bursting at the seams with all sorts of people, many of which have no regard for common decency.
    This is to be expected with the huge number of cheap flights coming in and the ridiculous number of hire cars available.

    I expect quite soon the Madeirans will revolt and start waving placards saying tourists go home. Everything is already too expensive for them due to over tourism and greed. Not to mention the number of accidents on the roads, parking and horrible queues in the supermarkets, etc.

    Surely the government/tourism has to take responsibility for allowing a small island to be completely overrun without the infrastructure or space for everyone to live in harmony.

    Is it my imagination or are the streets of Funchal and Ponta do Sol for example, 80 per cent tourists, with hardly a local to be seen?

