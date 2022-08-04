FUNCHAL IS THE CITY WHERE THERE ARE MORE APARTMENTS FOR SALE WITH A POOL

Funchal is the city where there are more apartments for sale with swimming pools in the whole country, according to a study carried out by Idealista.

In fact, according to this real estate portal, in the Madeiran capital there are about 33.3% properties for sale that have this extra. At national level, Faro (9.6%), Lisbon (8.5%), Porto (3%), Évora (2.9%), Beja (1.6%) and Braga (1.6%) follow. ). For less than 1% of the offer of apartments with swimming pool for sale, there are the cities of Castelo Branco (0.5%), Coimbra (0.4%), Aveiro (0.4%) and Viana do Castelo (0 ,two%).

On the other hand, buying an apartment with a pool in Portugal is, on average, 63.4% more expensive than buying it without this convenience. Only 9.3% of the apartments advertised on the real estate platform in Portugal have a pool as an extra.

Lisbon is the city where the price difference between buying an apartment with or without a pool is greater, with those with a pool costing 79.1% more. Following are the price differences of Aveiro (63% more expensive), Castelo Branco (58.8%), Beja (52.6%), Viana do Castelo (44.4%), Porto (32.7%) . For less than 30% of price difference, you will find Funchal (25%), Faro (23.8%), Coimbra (21.1%), Évora (20.6%) and Braga (14.5% ).

