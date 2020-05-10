For the fourth consecutive day, IASAÚDE again did not register new positive cases of covid-19 in the Region, as revealed by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos.

The total number of infections reported in the Region since the beginning of the pandemic remains, therefore, in 90 cases.

The ban on Nursing homes will still remain for the time being.

The Press conferences for the epidemiological assessment of covid-19 in the Region will be held only once a week, on Friday.

In the remaining days, an information bulletin, along with the epidemiological bulletin, will be made available to all information channels, said the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection